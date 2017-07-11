There’s a statue of Queen Anne, the last Stuart monarch, in front of St Paul's. Sceptre in hand and a glum expression on her face, most people mistake her for Queen Victoria.

This seems entirely in keeping with Anne’s narrative; she’s an elusive figure, an in-between queen known chiefly for her misfortune. Helen Edmundson’s history play for the Royal Shakespeare Company – first staged in Stratford-upon-Avon in 2015 – attempts to fill in the gaps.

Anne was unfortunate in many ways. She was afflicted by health problems that limited her mobility. She was pregnant 17 times but none of the children lived. Many were stillbirths, though one son lived to be 11.

Edmundson attempts to show what that might do to a woman. She shows Anne to be timid but not dull-witted. She was incredibly devout; she had High Church ways and drew strength and comfort from her faith. She was also principled and inflexible on the things she believed in – a woman of will in her own quiet way – though she could be needy and emotionally manipulative, too.

The play focuses most on the friendship between Anne and her confidante and companion, the scheming Sarah Churchill. They were childhood friends but it’s clear Sarah now views her with contempt and uses their intimacy – they even have little pet names for each other – to the advantage of her and her husband, the Duke of Marlborough.

As Anne, Emma Cunniffe gives a performance of tenderness and vulnerability. She’s a pitiable figure at first, hobbled by gout and mouse-like in her manner, almost unbearably nervous when confronted by the hot-tempered king. But Cunniffe presents us with a woman slowly growing in fortitude; it is a delicate and sympathetic portrait.

Romola Garai’s Sarah exudes confidence in herself and disdain for Anne in equal measure. One can understand why Anne might once have been fascinated – and attracted – by such a creature, but as things sour between them so fast, it’s hard to gauge whether there was ever any real affection between them. Sarah believes herself the queen’s superior and is obsessed by how history will view her – it’s a pretty one-note role though, with an edge of pantomime villainy. Cersei Lannister without a throne of her own. All shade, no light.

Photos: Tristram Kenton 1 of 7

The narrative is interspersed with bawdy ballads sung by the wits at the Inns of Court in which puppets and pillows are used to depict Anne as a grotesque, her belly and breasts distended. These songs are performed with gusto and they provide some necessary punctuation to Natalie Abrahami’s sedate production. The pacing lags in places and Hannah Clark’s dark, wood-panelled set serves to further suck the energy out of a play that seems increasingly confused as to what story it wants to tell.

Edmundson seems drawn to Sarah Churchill’s flame at the expense of Anne – in part because she left more written material behind – her plotting, jealousies and supreme confidence in the end prove too delicious to resist.