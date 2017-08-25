Prince of Broadway review at Samuel J Friedman Theatre, New York – ‘generous and good-hearted’

Broadway producer turned legendary director Hal Prince was born, he reminds us in this lovingly assembled revue tribute, the year after the original production of Show Boat opened. That was 1928, and here he is, still working at 89.

Prince has won a record 21 Tony Awards for a body of work that has spanned seven decades. So the challenge of compiling a revue of his work is as much about what to leave out as to what to put in. Musical supervisor Jason Robert Brown partly resolves it by including musical quotes from shows like Flora, the Red Menace and On the Twentieth Century that are otherwise left out in an overture that whets the appetite.

The show, however, doesn't fully sate it. It's inevitably rushed and bitty as it proffers short extracts from such all-time classics as Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, She Loves Me, Follies, Sweeney Todd and Evita, which Prince helped originate. Of course those shows are revived often enough – all of them currently (or recently) in London, Chichester or New York. Prince's production of The Phantom of the Opera is playing in full just three blocks away, so the extract seems entirely superfluous, however grandly West End actor Michael Xavier renders The Music of the Night.

Xavier also proves he could be a future Bobby in Company with a stirring version of Being Alive, and reprises Hey There from The Pajama Game, which he once performed in London. He is joined by eight other Broadway regulars including the dynamic actor-dancers Tony Yazbeck and Karen Ziemba, and the stirringly voiced Chuck Cooper, Brandon Uranowitz and Janet Dacal.