Exploring anxieties about the impact of the internet on young people, Pixel Dust is timely and intelligent, but often frustratingly unfocused. Writer Clare Bayley received a Fringe First in 2007 for her gruelling human trafficking drama The Container, but there is none of that production’s visceral provocation here.

Instead, a vague plot unfolds from the perspective of troubled teenager Daniella – or Ella, or Dan, or any of her other online aliases – as she struggles to define her identity.

Solo performer Simone James delivers the monologue with commitment and sensitivity, conveying a familiar adolescent mix of irreverence and tearful bluster. At times, director Poppy Burton-Morgan has her writhing on a table, or dreamily waving her arms, but these abstract asides are forced and distracting.

Will Reynolds’ set seals an untidy bedroom inside a transparent cube, simultaneously claustrophobic and voyeuristic. Projections drift across the walls, a jumble of fragmentary video clips and scrolling binary code.

At its best, the show poses some intriguing questions about the way identity is constructed both on and offline. There are some strong ideas here, but as with any random trawl through the internet, you have to sift through a lot of unrelated content to find them.