Debuting on a UK stage some 17 years after its original Off-Broadway run, Pete ‘n’ Keely is a diverting, tongue-in-cheek tribute to the music of the 1950s and 60s.

Serving strictly as a framing device, James Hindman’s wispy story centres on a divorced husband and wife pop duo grudgingly reunited for a TV special. Katie Kerr shows off a powerful voice as the forceful and ambitious Keely.

Beside her, David Bardsley demonstrates an impressive vocal range as her less-driven partner Pete. Both plaster bright smiles on their faces when the cameras roll, then struggle to maintain them through some deliciously vicious mid-song bickering.

They are backed by a tight band who give the numbers a jazzy feel. Bassist Doug Grannell gets particularly into the groove during the rapid changes of the Cross Country medley, which races from New York New York to Viva Las Vegas via Oklahoma! Other hits such as Steve Allen’s This Could Be the Start of Something Big feature beside originals by Patrick Brady. These have an authentic era-appropriate feel, though it is exactly this quality which renders them indistinct.

Emily Bestow’s set looks the part, depicting a TV studio decorated with vividly coloured disks, complete with a tiered podium haloed by twinkling bulbs. Director Matthew Gould keeps his actors circulating around the tight space, throwing in the occasional dance step amongst the trailing mic cables. Though the material is insubstantial, the production is packed with warmth and performed with flair.