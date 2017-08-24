The Odyssey review at the Scoop, London – ‘Colourful, entertaining retelling’

For a tale of an odyssey, this fun production at the Scoop feels like a sprint. Even with three hours to play with, adapting Ancient Greek poet Homer's epic about Odysseus' 20-year journey home to his wife, Penelope, after the fall of Troy is quite a task.

But writer and director Phil Willmott has form. The Odyssey is the 14th free show he's staged at the London Bridge amphitheatre – this year it's part of London's Free Open-Air Theatre Season – and his past productions there include Wagner's entire Ring Cycle.

Here, Willmott has loosely adapted Samuel Butler's translation of Homer's poem, rejigging the order so the more child-friendly tales of sea-witches and supernatural cattle happen in the first hour. As in previous years, audiences can choose when they jump on board or leave.

It's light, broad and fun, as the cast bounds around Philip Eddolls' split-level set to variations on the Lightning Seeds' Three Lions. Henry Wyrley-Birch makes for a dashing Odysseus, while Adrian Decosta demonstrates a gift for physical comedy as he morphs between Odysseus' son, Telemachus, and his dog.

The pace means that some of the adventures of Odysseus and his crew get only a few minutes of airtime. Later on, the tonal shift between the crowd-pleasing campness of the staging and Odysseus' slaughter of Penelope's suitors is awkward.

But throughout, Wilmott keeps the storytelling clear and accessible, successfully opening up The Odyssey to audiences who, in contrast to much of London's costly theatre, may just be passing by.