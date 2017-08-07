Mrs Orwell review at Old Red Lion Theatre, London – ‘intriguing but enigmatic’

Recounting a relatively unknown episode shortly before the death of a literary great, Mrs Orwell focuses on assistant magazine editor Sonia Brownell. While George Orwell languishes in a hospital bed with tuberculosis, Brownell becomes a frequent visitor, only to be presented with a startling marriage proposal that begins with him asking whether she knows how to make dumplings.

Cressida Bonas’ diffident Brownell is coolly enigmatic and self-assured, but her motives seem unclear. Is she genuinely interested in Orwell’s literary legacy or simply entranced by the writer’s fame? While the fact she was apparently the basis for Julia in the then recently published Nineteen Eighty-Four might shed more light on the depth of their relationship, this detail is omitted. Instead, Brownell casually mentions her encounters with celebrities of the era.

Peter Hamilton Dyer gives a fine portrayal of the gravely ill Orwell, capturing the author’s laconic manner as he coughs hard enough to bring up an internal organ. Among the supporting roles, Edmund Digby Jones is a sinister presence as Lucian Freud, who comes in to sketch his likeness across the bed while leering at Brownell. Robert Stocks fills in much of the background detail as Orwell’s publisher and Rosie Ede brings moments of comedy as the prim nurse looking on disapprovingly at the proceedings.

Rebecca Brower’s set skilfully evokes the austere postwar years; conversations outside the room are mic’d up to separate them from the claustrophobic interior. Jeremy Warmsley’s elegant musical interludes punctuate the scenes but occasionally slow the action to a genteel pace as the action unfolds.