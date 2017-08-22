Morale is High (Since We Gave Up Hope) review at Summerhall, Edinburgh – ‘engaging performers’

In this rambling, affable piece of gig-theatre by Manchester-based company Powder Keg, Ross McCafferty and Jake Walton ask questions about the state we’re in and where we might be going, as a country, as a planet and as a people.

There’s a sort-of-story about McCafferty time travelling to 2020 to report back on the state of UK politics in the future. He acquires a sparkly jacket from Primark along the way. But Morale is High (Since We Gave Up Hope) – part of the Northern Stage programme at Summerhall – is less an exercise in straightforward storytelling, than a response to the chaos of a world in which the things that previous generations felt to be solid and certain are being rapidly swept away.

It’s a piece about the mess and complexity of living in the age of Trump and Brexit and searching for something to cling to.

The pair’s conversational back-and-forth is interspersed with bursts of song. The pair pick up guitars from the back of the stage and fill the room with jagged music before resuming their dialogue, stitching together stories about a boozy trip to Barcelona and a young woman stuck in a brain-numbing job.

McCafferty and Walton have a nice rapport and are engaging performers and while the show is structurally slightly jumbled, in a way that feels apt: this is after all, a piece about feeling confused, anxious and angry about the world.