There's a monster inside all of us, itching to be let out. That's the hypothesis explored in Worklight Theatre's Monster, a new one-man show written and performed by Joe Sellman-Leava, who found success in 2015 with identity-orientated piece Labels.

Melding fact and fiction, Sellman-Leava stitches together a patchwork that's part autobiographical monologue, part recreated conversation, and part research lecture, shot through with uncanny impersonations.

It's a scratched CD, skipping between tracks. There's Sellman-Leava himself, struggling with his own inner violence, getting frustrated during rehearsals for a play and increasingly irritated by his chirpy, cheery girlfriend.

There's Mike Tyson, spouting tirades about his uncontrollable urges. There's Patrick Stewart, fearfully recollecting the domestic violence that scarred his childhood. And there are passages of Shakespeare, brimming with spite and anger.

Sellman-Leava is an engaging presence, brimming with earnest, intelligent energy and jumping between threads seamlessly, deftly reconstructing scenes, arguments and interviews with nothing but a pair of red steel chairs for a set.

And if Monster doesn’t quite have the emotional impact of Labels, it comes close. There's a sense of personal jeopardy to it – an integrity absent in Worklight's other new show, Fix – that endears Sellman-Leava, and his suppressed monster, to the audience.