Harvey Virdi's new show takes a provocative look at the refuge that a drag nightclub plays for young Asian gay men in Birmingham.

But though its heart is in the right place, its sense of drama is in all the wrong ones, as it clumsily recycles cliches. The message of Miss Meena and the Masala Queens is of having the courage to be who you are – for good measure, it even throws in I Am What I Am from La Cage aux Folles at its climax to underline the point.

When it comes to sexual identity and self-expression, the pressures are amplified among Asian families to bow to parental authority. In Miss Meena this extends to arranged heterosexual marriages.

Abdul, aka Miss Meena, the drag queen matriarch who presides over an ailing club, has renounced his own family to avoid this and built up this club as a safe haven for others like him, including new arrival Shaan.

But when his father dies, guilt overcomes him and he decides to return to the family fold.

While Raj Ghatak conveys that conflict with dignity and grace, Virdi's script provides too many dramatic detours that are poorly motivated.

Pravesh Kumar's production matches it cliche for cliche, with regular interruptions for poor Bollywood-style drag miming from Harvey Dhadda and Vedi Roy as the club's aspiring stars. All of this plays out against an ugly industrial scaffolding set – the glamour is confined to the saris and Mark Dymock's emphatic lighting.