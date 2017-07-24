The latest in a string of stage adaptations of David Walliams’ children’s books, The Midnight Gang is a pleasant, if somewhat shallow, family adventure.

The simple plot follows the patients on a children’s ward in an austere hospital, who escape the stringent rules and bed-bound boredom of their days with imaginative night time escapades.

Director Lou Stein takes a big, brash, and earnest approach to the material, which gives the production a tripping, cartoonish tone, but sacrifices some opportunities for deeper resonance.

The cast, which prominently features young students from Chickenshed’s educational programme, does a fine job, infusing proceedings with a sense of wholesome fun.

Among them, Chloe Stevenson provides the show’s heart as sweet, softly-spoken Sally, yearning for a “big, beautiful life” between bouts of chemotherapy.

Meanwhile Ashley Driver slowly opens up as the socially awkward, beautiful-on-the-inside Porter who helps the children’s dreams come true.

Keith Dunne’s slick design imagines the ward as a severe, sterile expanse, with numerous sliding compartments pulling out to reveal new locations as the children explore. Projections echo the unfolding scenes with black and white illustrations and, during a memorable set piece, the drifting silhouette of an elderly patient accidentally sent airborne after a helium balloon mishap. Andrew Caddies’ dramatic lighting contrasts vivid hues, from twilight purple to clinical jade, against the flickering white of halogens.

It all builds to a touching, inevitable happy ending, and while it never really captivates, this is an enjoyable spectacle for fans of Walliams’ writing.