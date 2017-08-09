In the opening moments of moving one-man show Mental, creator Kane Power describes the piece as “just a series of stories and songs”. However, beneath its scattershot, home-made aesthetic, this is a tightly scripted, smartly performed production, inspired by his mother Kim’s experience of mental illness.

Power has an engaging conversational style, blending heart-on-sleeve confessions with wry humour as he works through anecdotes ranging from the purely informative to the highly personal. Here, the sterile language of psychiatric evaluation sits beside rambling voicemails or richly textured wordplay.

Each sequence is underscored by plaintive but melodic loops of compressed vocals, keyboards and acoustic guitar. One track has lyrics inspired by the side effects of medication. Another compares psychosis to a psychedelic rave, depression to the echoing emptiness of an open channel.

The set, from Ruby Spencer Pugh, features an illuminated graph which charts the peaks and troughs of bipolar emotions. Throughout the show, Power clips props to this backdrop – his mother’s scarf, her medical records – each one reflecting something from the text.

Though the pieces may not fit together cleanly, this is an affecting attempt to join the disparate fragments of their relationship into a heartfelt whole.