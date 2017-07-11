Anthony Neilson’s 2002 farce The Lying Kind contains a lot of familiar ingredients: a church minister in lady’s underwear, a confused old couple, a pair of incompetent police men and plenty of cases of mistaken identities.

But the play’s darker undercurrents – a paedophile hunt and the deaths of humans and pets – are handled poorly by director Andy Arnold, rendering the production’s breezy slapstick and comic misunderstandings callous and unpleasant.

Despite moments of sharp wit, Neilson fails to invest the characters with either sympathy or depth: the caricatures of two working class women are particularly lazy, and a case of child abuse is reduced to a throwaway series of jokes.

The uneven pacing of the farce’s mechanics – such as the arrival of new characters to increase the chaos – is disguised by the broad humour and violent slapstick, but Arnold’s direction, by emphasising the knockabout silliness, lessens the impact of the more sinister episodes.

The talented cast turn in competent performances, but struggle to escape stereotype: Martin McCormick and Michael Dylan manage to bring a witty energy to the banter between the two policeman Blunt and Gobbel, while Peter Kelly lends a degree of pathos to his stock role as a doddering pensioner.

While farce relies on surreal situations and recognisable types, The Lying Kind’s moral ugliness destroys any charm or wit. It descends rapidly into obvious physical comedy. Though the final scenes ramp up the excitement – including a threat of extreme violence which jars with the vaudeville antics – the production is undermined by its concentration on crowd-pleasing, if hollow, hilarity.