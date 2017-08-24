Manual Cinema’s Lula Del Ray is easy to admire but oddly unengaging: a slice of Americana with a strange aftertaste. In technical terms, it’s a brilliant feat that’s expertly crafted. True to its name, the company slickly manages a combination of projectors, backdrops and movable cardboard puppets, plus live action against an illuminated screen, to tell the story of a teenage girl in the late 1950s, who lives with her mother in an isolated trailer used for satellite communication.

However, Lula’s interest in space dissipates when she accidentally tunes into a couple of crooning cowboys, the Baden Brothers, and her ensuing musical enthusiasm leads to a falling-out with her pop-averse mother. The sense of backwater routine and frustration is effectively built up, but as much a result of boredom as storytelling skill.

Handily, the musical heroes prove as two-dimensional as cardboard, so Lula duly switches her interest back to space travel. Despite the trappings of cutesiness – polka-dot backdrops and benign diners, the gentle twangy accompaniment of an onstage band – the narrative displays a puritanical distrust in the value of performance and pop culture. Unfortunately, the intricacies of this production can’t make up for a distinctly flat and chilly feel.