Your Love Is Fire review at Summerhall, Edinburgh – ‘confusing but potent’

This new play by Syrian playwright Mudar Alhaggi chooses not to explore the political dimensions of the Syrian conflict, but rather takes as its theme the internal conflict of those in exile, and in particular the writer’s personal relationship with his homeland.

In Your Love Is Fire, three characters living in Damascus argue about whether or not to flee the country for Germany. Hala and Rand want to leave, but Rand’s boyfriend serves in Assad’s army and is scared to desert. Crucially, Alhaggi writes himself into the play, and the characters – fictions of his creation – argue with him and with his perspective as someone already living in Europe. It is a dramatisation of the tortured conscience of an artist in exile, and a metaphor for how physical distance dislocates war to the realm of imagination and fiction.

Ironically, this metaphor achieves extra weight from the unintended absence of two of the characters from the stage: the actors were denied visas to perform in Edinburgh. If the self-proclaimed ‘fringe version’ of this show loses something in dramaturgical clarity as a result of this, it gains political potency and emotional heft. And despite its philosophical tone, the play begins and ends with robust reminders of the lived reality of war.