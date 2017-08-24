Loot review at the Park Theatre, London – ‘breathlessly funny’

Censored by the Lord Chamberlain, Joe Orton’s uproarious farce of death and ill-gotten gains scandalised audiences in 1964. Today’s theatregoers may be slower to take offence at secret gay relationships or mockery of authority figures but, even with the cut material restored for the first time, the sight of a corpse undressed and hoicked about is more likely to shock. Here, Anah Ruddin’s performance is an astonishing feat of control.

In Orton’s topsy-turvy world, amoral criminals speak the truth as they revel in depravity. No institution is spared Orton’s scything wit: the Catholic Church, embodied by devout, seven-times-married nurse Fay (Sinead Matthews), is repeatedly pilloried. Somehow she manages to deadpan the line “had euthanasia not been against my religion I would have practised it – instead I decided to murder her" to glorious effect. Meanwhile, Ian Redford’s mourning McLeavy is an effective foil: hypocrisy is revealed with every nod to upstanding conduct.

Egged on by wideboy undertaker, Dennis (Calvin Demba), Sam Frenchum’s Hal shows little remorse as they stuff his mother’s coffin with the filthy lucre. Yet while bantering about brothel visits, their own ambitious relationship appears to involve more than a mere business transaction, conveyed with furtive looks and stolen kisses.

The police are skewered as vacuous, violent and venal. Christopher Fulford gives a bravura performance as bungling detective Truscott, posing as a man from the water board to gain entry to McLeavy’s home and find the dosh.

Gabriella Slade’s glistening, crucifix-adorned set mirrors the play’s pitch-black tone – the economy of design gives plenty of room for debauched capers in which eyeballs, false teeth and all human dignity go flying.