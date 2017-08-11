Lists have great potential as performance texts. Forced Entertainment have made shows composed entirely of them, in which the mundane rubs up against the profound, accruing affective weight with time and repetition.

In Lists for the End of the World, Fanshen Theatre opts for the same tactic, crowdsourcing answers to prompts such as “things which keep me up at night”, “toys I played with as a child”, and “questions I regret never having asked my parents” (with added contributions from the audience).

Three performers recite the lists in a series of playful formations, playing games, alternating between different lists, or singing them to the tunes of cheesy hits. It’s entertaining enough, though the performers sometimes overemphasise the punchlines, rather than letting humorous juxtapositions play themselves out.

The show’s apparent aim is to evoke a sort of kaleidoscopic summary of human experience, a litany of hopes, fears and regrets, a retrospective of all the myriad colours of our lives at the end of the world.

It’s a lofty ambition, and they set their goal too high, never arriving at anything approaching profundity. In the end, the lists are just… stuff. It’s all perfectly pleasant - sweet, even - but ultimately slight and disappointing.