For its first 10 minutes or so Lilith: The Jungle Girl comes across as an irritatingly flimsy pastiche reliant on over-the-top accents for its laughs. But gradually the comedy reveals itself to have a sharper satirical edge.

Performed by Sisters Grimm, a queer theatre company from Australia, the show tells of a young woman discovered in the jungles of Borneo in the 1860s who is dragged to Holland to be prodded at, gawped at – and ‘civilised.’ Haughty Victorian doctor Charles Penworth tries to turn her into a lady by teaching her how to speak and how to ‘be Dutch’.

The problematic issue of how to present this tale of kidnap and cultural violation is addressed by having Lilith played by a man (Ash Flanders) streaked in pink clay from his nose to toes, in every cleft and crevice, while the charismatic Candy Bowers plays Penworth and Genevieve Giuffre plays his besotted colleague Dr Helen Travers.

The floor is coated in plastic and the combination of this and the clay results in the performers skidding around, the terrain increasingly fittingly slippery. It’s a simultaneously silly and ingenious bit of staging, and characteristic of a piece that has considerable fun with the discussions surrounding cultural appropriation, gender roles and national identity.

Eventually Lilith ends up clad in clogs and a peaked Dutch bonnet complete with windmill sails, while Bowers doubles as a mouthy lion who won’t let just anyone into her pride.

There are also daft animated dream sequences, killer ferns and much gleeful anachronism, resulting in a production that ends up being a lot more knotty and complex than it at first seemed.