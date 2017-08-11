Let Me Look at You review at Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh – ‘exploration of LGBT+ history’

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the de-criminalisation of homosexuality. Godfrey Hamilton's new one-man play takes stock of the changes in the LGBT+ landscape since then. When the storyteller spies a good-looking man on the streets of Soho, it initiates a chain of thought on the turbulent history of gay rights and points out that the struggle is far from over.

Mark Pinkosh, a previous recipient of The Stage Award at Edinburgh, peppers this history with personal testimony about his own emerging sexuality and the perceptions of his friends and family. He is an intimate and engaging performer who has that knack of appearing to chat directly to you. His eyes mist over in memory of past loves and ignite in fury at the injustices of the past and present and there's never a moment that seems forced or insincere.

Hamilton's writing is romantic in style and he cherry picks some interesting and often overlooked episodes of LGBT+ history to help shape his story. This is complemented by episodes of Pinkosh's own family history and an on-going comedy double-act with his outspoken grandmother. The conclusion may be fairly predictable and vaguely unsatisfying, but it's worth it for the journey.