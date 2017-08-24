The Lady in the Van review at Theatre Royal Bath – ‘solid but safe’

Mary Shepherd, the eponymous lady in the van who came to live in Alan Bennett’s front garden, had grand plans of travel. Bodmin, St Albans and Cornwall all get a mention as possible destinations. But ultimately she remained safely in the same spot.

Jonathan Church’s new production of The Lady in the Van at the Theatre Royal Bath demonstrates a similar preference for not venturing into new territories.

Within an affable but unambitious production, Sara Kestelman as Mary is easily the highlight. Cantankerous and magnificently difficult, she traverses the stage like a wandering prophet. Her lines provide most of the laughs, yet never at the expense of the character. Kestelman captures Mary’s eccentric nature but does so with respect.

The angel/devil division, meanwhile, between the two Alan Bennetts feels excessively pronounced. As the writer version, James Northcote is overly arch, distractingly evoking Jacob Rees-Mogg in mannerisms. Sam Alexander fares better as the teddy-bear side of Bennett’s persona. The pair, however, do share some sweet moments, such as when Alan makes Alan a cup of tea, or pours him wine.

Robert Innes Hopkins’ set design skilfully and faithfully recreates the Camden setting, right down to the correct lampposts. Contrastingly, Tim Mitchell’s slightly hazy, twilight-hued lighting reminds that the events are recalled from memory.

It’s no doubt largely enjoyable, but it provides no additional perspective on Bennett’s original. This is Horlicks and then bed theatre – and you can’t help yearning for a shot of something stronger in the mix.