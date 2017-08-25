Katie and Pip review at C Venues, Edinburgh – ‘quietly moving’

Never work with animals or children, the saying goes. Preston-based collective Tin Can People shows a healthy disregard for showbiz wisdom with Katie and Pip, a performance that features both. Katie is 15 and has type 1 diabetes. Pip is her self-trained medical alert assistance dog and can detect by smell when her blood sugar levels become dangerously high or low.

Living with type 1 diabetes is a precarious existence, requiring constant vigilance. The show’s genius lies in its cultivated liveness, which keeps the audience in a similar state of alertness. We are told that though the show is rehearsed, Pip is a dog and will do the things that dogs do. Tennis balls fly across the stage, one ricochets into the audience. Katie reads a speech from a piece of paper, occasionally stumbling on her words. This is a performance that happens in the here and now.

At the same time, it keeps one eye trained on the future. In a remarkably poignant coda, makers and performers Rob Gregson and Charlotte Berry describe imagined, beautifully ordinary futures for Katie and Pip. We realise that Katie will inevitably outlive Pip, and in that moment life seems painfully fragile. It’s a careful, unsentimental and quietly moving celebration of contingency, of impermanence.