Kafka and Son review at Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh – ‘dull’

In November 1919, Franz Kafka wrote a 50-page letter to his father, in which he articulated in minute detail the emotional abuse he felt he had been subjected to since childhood. It's a remarkable document that microscopically explores a father-son relationship riddled with resentment and rage. But it's not something that belongs on stage.

Alon Nashman and Mark Cassidy's globetrotting one-man adaptation, returning to the Edinburgh Fringe where it first appeared in 2011, tries to make it work as a piece of theatre, but can't.

Feverishly prowling around a prison of wire cages, Nashman's Kafka is a study in shrill nervousness and finicky intellectualism, his letter structured and delivered like an essay, bulletproof and methodical. He occasionally slips into impersonations of his father, a deep-voiced, tyrannical presence overflowing with bitterness and bile. It's a great performance, undoubtedly.

But there's nothing here to hold the audience's attention, no journey for them to go on, no jeopardy, no risk, no reward. The meticulous research behind it is evident, Nashman's Kafka is rich and detailed, and Cassidy's production is thoroughly polished, but Kafka and Son has one crippling, fundamental flaw: it's dramatically dry as a bone. It's resolutely, unyieldingly, purgatorially dull.