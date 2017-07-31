Committed suffragette Cicely Hamilton had a remarkable career using drama, journalism and novels to promote women’s rights.

Her 1911 play Just to Get Married isn’t a suffragette play exactly but it does explore an issue close to the movement’s heart, that of the toxic Edwardian marriage market.

The 29-year-old Georgiana lives with her begrudging, titled relations who are all too keen to push her out of their mauve-tinged drawing room and into the arms of any suitor willing to make an offer.

Hamilton has Jane Austen-esque eye for the hard-nosed nature of the marriage market. The vivacious, clear-eyed Georgiana calls to mind an Elizabeth Bennet, albeit in Fanny Price’s social position. Aware of making herself “desperately cheap” in order to yield a proposal, she ends up having a crisis of conscience.

Philippa Quinn has compelling stage presence as a heroine who is extremely bright but unable to support herself and whose honesty is tempered with cruelty – however narrow-minded they may be, her aunt and uncle deserve more understanding than they’re granted.

Jonny McPherson also charms as the tongue-tied but devoted Adam and he and Quinn have an enjoyable rapport as an unlikely pair of sparring partners.

Melissa Dunne’s production is a little chintzy in places and some of the supporting performances fall flat but it’s always engaging.

Much has changed since 1911 but in a society in which there’s still a stigma around being a single woman, Georgiana’s anxiety about being nearly 30 and unmarried retains a ring of truth.