An Englishman, an Irishman and a Scotsman walk onto the stage. They might not realise it yet, but it's pretty obvious that somebody is about to get very smart-arse with some absurdist theatre.

A Joke by Dan Freeman offers an amusing take on the construction of a classic gag, by throwing the three characters together and allowing them to work it out for themselves. Left to their own devices, the three rally, argue and finally begin to work in harmony and accept their place within the context of the joke.

To begin with, this piece is actually rather funny, especially as Richard Oliver's haughty Englishman is no match for the whimsical logic of Sylvester McCoy’s charming Irishman. The odds are further raised when Robert Picardo appears as the all-American Scot. Freeman simply can't resist the opportunity for a Doctor, Doctor joke, which perhaps only Comic-Con regulars would fully understand.

Sadly the old rule comes to the fore: if you have to explain a joke, then it loses its punch. In spite of the pithy rapport between the three protagonists, A Joke fizzles out rather than building to a crescendo, and what was sharp, satirical and effortlessly amusing suddenly becomes frustrating and convoluted.