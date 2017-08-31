Jogging is a remarkable piece of theatre, even in its currently altered form – a result of the Home Office’s refusal to grant visas to many Arab artists due at the Fringe, including Jogging's technician.

It’s a meditation on Medea, mothers, motherlands, Middle Eastern politics and pigeon shit. The latter drops from the sky, amid the celestial cooing of doves, and onto Hanane Hajj Ali’s eyelid during her daily jog around Beirut, a routine she undertakes to ward off depression and osteoporosis. The perambulation also allows her – an activist and a “cool hijab actress” in her early 50s – to ruminate on the city around her, flaneur-style, taking in its continual cycle of destruction and renewal.

Her (sur-titled) monologue – in Arabic peppered with French and English – displays a questing intelligence and an actorly delight in high drama, as well as sly humour regarding sexual resentment and erotic dreams featuring the Lebanese equivalent of Boris Johnson.

The personal blends with the mythic and political, as Ali draws parallels between Medea and two other Beiruti women, both victim to patriarchal promises. The section in which she transforms into a grieving mother, muffling her screams into a cloth, attest both to Ali’s protean talent and vital social conscience.