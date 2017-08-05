When Jihan lost her smile, her town lost its colour, the sun stopped shining and everyone became sad. In his attempts to protect her, her father won't let anyone see her, but sends a bird around the world to find someone who can bring back her smile.

Palestinian company Al-Harah Theatre mix enough of an English translation into the Arabic dialogue to ensure this charming fairytale works for its young audience (aged around three or four), but don't provide enough to get more than a gist at times. There is a strong visual approach which helps, and it has a nice sense of the ridiculous – the sun (wearing a scarf against the cold) makes an appearance and a pair of clowns in grey outfits get to return resplendent when Jihan's smile is, eventually, found.

The conundrum of how you lift yourself from sorrow when it is your own sorrow that is the cause is well set, and the moral of having to look within yourself, rather than import joy at great expense, is obvious. Great supporting performances from musician Nour Rai'e and Shibly El-Baw as the bird ensure that it has strong drive. However, Nicola Zreineh could be more commanding as the father narrator, and a pre-recorded song at the finale feels like an expensive import when it could have come from the cast themselves.