Iphigenia Crash Land Falls on the Neon Shell That Was Once Her Heart (A Rave Fable) review at the Space @ Niddry Street – ‘commendable’

Clumsy Bodies Theatre's Iphigenia Crash Land Falls on the Neon Shell That Was Once Her Heart (A Rave Fable) 
by -

As raves go, Clumsy Bodies' revival of Caridad Svich's phantasmagorical retelling of Iphigenia in Aulis is pretty tame. And as fables go, it's not much better.

The problem is simple: Svich's lurid splurge of a text, which relocates the action to the crime-ridden Mexican city of Juarez and recasts Iphigenia as the troubled daughter of a sinister, warmongering president, clearly requires a staging that's bold and breathtaking and beautiful.

It needs a multimedia world of neon, as all-encompassing and inescapable as a nightmare. And that is just far beyond the reach of Clumsy Bodies.

That's not their fault – it's beyond the reach of most older, more experienced theatre companies with bigger resources – but it still means that Iphigenia's drug-fuelled, hallucinatory journey from rave to grave comes across about as ethereal and exciting as a trip to the shops.

Director Oli Smith and his cast make a commendable, promising stab at realising Svich's vision – there are some fast-cut video montages and a few decent performances, notably from Jess Rahman-Gonzalez as a hysterical Iphigenia and Sam Kindon as a languid, leather-clad Achilles. But the music isn't loud enough, the strobes aren't bright enough, and the atmosphere just isn't there.

Verdict
An ambitious but ultimately feeble attempt to stage Caridad Svich's lurid Euripides adaptation 
^