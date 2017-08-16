As raves go, Clumsy Bodies' revival of Caridad Svich's phantasmagorical retelling of Iphigenia in Aulis is pretty tame. And as fables go, it's not much better.

The problem is simple: Svich's lurid splurge of a text, which relocates the action to the crime-ridden Mexican city of Juarez and recasts Iphigenia as the troubled daughter of a sinister, warmongering president, clearly requires a staging that's bold and breathtaking and beautiful.

It needs a multimedia world of neon, as all-encompassing and inescapable as a nightmare. And that is just far beyond the reach of Clumsy Bodies.

That's not their fault – it's beyond the reach of most older, more experienced theatre companies with bigger resources – but it still means that Iphigenia's drug-fuelled, hallucinatory journey from rave to grave comes across about as ethereal and exciting as a trip to the shops.

Director Oli Smith and his cast make a commendable, promising stab at realising Svich's vision – there are some fast-cut video montages and a few decent performances, notably from Jess Rahman-Gonzalez as a hysterical Iphigenia and Sam Kindon as a languid, leather-clad Achilles. But the music isn't loud enough, the strobes aren't bright enough, and the atmosphere just isn't there.