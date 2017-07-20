How complicit are we all when it comes to capitalism, war, and violence in society? Very, is the answer in Kieran Hurley’s new play, An Injury — and we’re all connected with each other too.

The first show from new company Permanent Red is extremely ambitious. Four actors tell the story of a drone pilot, a meek administrator, a political writer, and an Arabic-speaking nine-year-old, in relentless bite size chunks, with each actor playing each role multiple times.

As scenes from each character’s life are shown, the other actors narrate the action. As the play progresses, the characters’ lives begin to collide, as do the scenes – shifting constantly from coffee shops to the desert. Oh, and the storytellers also break the fourth wall.

Though this makes it sound complicated, it isn’t. While the actors read off-script (perhaps because Hurley’s text is uncompromisingly fast-paced, though it does give the production the feeling of a rehearsed reading), their performances are impressive, despite some stumbles over the text – particularly Alex Austin, whose portrayal of the drone pilot feels most natural. Eschewing easy markers, like switching accents for each character, they instead use body language and pacing to identify which character is speaking.

While Hurley’s writing can be insightful, funny, and at times, captivating, the plot feels clunky in places. Alex Swift’s production also feels over-stretched, even at only 75 minutes, and the bare set, minimal sound, basic lighting and lack of props make everything feel a little unfinished.

At its best, An Injury is a searing piece of storytelling, Dickensian in its sweep, but it can also come across as preachy.