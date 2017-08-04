There are many things to commend in Katie Hale and Stephen Hyde’s new musical, although the unwieldy title The Inevitable Quiet of the Crash is not one of them. The story centres on three women, diversely affected when the unseen Alex is killed in a rail accident. His mother, Julia, struggles to fill the void with booze, while aspiring model Sally discovers she is pregnant by him. There is also Anne, who Alex was flirting with when the accident happened.

Hyde’s score may seem repetitive in tone, but what brings an edge is the accompaniment of a jazz drummer. This insistent percussion amplifies the grief, while snatches of the spoken narrative heighten the psychological aspirations of the story. Hale’s book may not win awards for originality, but her emotionally charged lyrics are often a thing of beauty. Issy Fidderman’s direction, however, is fussy and distracting, unsuited to the space and at odds with the relative simplicity of the story.

Percussion in such a small space invariably impacts on the sound balance and occasionally lyrics are lost. These are three extremely emotive performances, however, with Ellen Timothy as the wine-soaked Julia standing out in arguably the more complex and fulfilling roles.