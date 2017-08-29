The Inconvenience of Wings review at Assembly George Square, Edinburgh – ‘fails to fly’

There is a disconcerting distancing from its subject in Lara Foot's interesting but flawed The Inconvenience of Wings, which the telling of its story in reverse time exacerbates rather than addresses.

The plot concerns the infatuation of Andrew Buckland's Paul with his wife Sara, a manic depressive who kills herself. In the reversed order of the piece, Paul is first seen completely broken and in the care of neighbour, Professor James – Mncedisi Shabangu in a hugely understated and careful performance. Sara's suicide happens early and it ends several decades earlier when Paul and Sara meet.

Jennifer Steyn is outstanding as Sara, creating moments of mania and depression with real ease and without resorting to cliche or the melodramatic. Her neediness and desire for an affair with James is portrayed with understanding, which is perhaps the play's undoing. There is no sense of dramatic development, while the focus swings from her to Paul and the strange suggestion that he has enabled her illness and brought about his own.

The play is threaded through by a dream of an angel stuck in the mud, trapped by their wings, which is perhaps as much a metaphor for the play's failings as for Sara's own understanding of her predicament.