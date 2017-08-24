The Host review at the Yard Theatre, London – ‘spirited exploration of race and family’

Nessah Muthy’s new play, The Host, brings together an eager National Youth Theatre cast to tell the story of Yasmin, a cleaner who moonlights as a loan shark’s debt collector. Friendship blooms when she saves Syrian refugee Rabea from a beating on her Croydon council estate, but it’s a shame that their friendship feels relatively unbelievable.

While Rebekah Murrell and Zakaria Douglas-Zerouali have a chemistry that, cleverly, never veers into the romantic, the idea that tough-girl Yasmin’s drunken loneliness would encourage her to invite a strange man to stay doesn’t quite convince. Regardless, and in spite of an ending that feels a little forced, the play is well-paced, insightful and funny, with a supporting cast that holds its own as Yasmin’s austerity-stricken brood of sisters.

Photos: Helen Maybanks 1 of 9

Written as a response to last year’s Brexit’s vote and the ongoing refugee crisis, the most surprising thing is the way the secondary plot rises to the surface. The only mixed-race member of her family, Yasmin’s fraught showdown with her oldest sister Pearl is a painful but honest rejection of colour blindness when it comes to race. Isabella Verrico’s Pearl is all quivering voice and quiet fury, and when she admits she considers her sister “white, like us” it feels like a punch to the gut.

Although the production is perhaps let down by the flickering fluorescent lighting and sound of static – both staples for contemporary plays showing working-class life – the Yard Theatre’s simple staging is a solid frame for a play with lots to say.