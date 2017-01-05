The first collaboration between long-running show Holiday on Ice’s producers Stage Entertainment and Olympic champion Christopher Dean, Believe is billed as a futuristic Romeo and Juliet – though this simplistic tale of a hedonistic Upper World and an oppressed Under World is more of a ‘teenage dystopian novel on ice’ than an updated Shakespearean classic.

Despite a negligible plot, an occasionally turgid soundtrack and a baggy first half, it’s still a triumph, buoyed by technical mastery, clever visuals and breath-taking set pieces. Luc Peumans’ design is striking and Nicolas Vaudelet provides some nice flourishes on the costume front. There are witty touches – in Vanessa Biel’s exquisitely balletic pole dance, a symbol of Over World’s sybaritism, water falls in the shape of dollar bills.

Dean’s elegant, daring choreography is well-served by the cast: lovers Antonio (Andrew Buchanan) and Clarissa (Robin Johnstone) have plenty of on-ice chemistry, and what could have been a heavy-handed, self-congratulatory throwback to Dean’s glory days instead morphs into an unforgettable aerial Bolero. Other standouts are Evgenii Belianin and Daria Perminova, as the baddies who prove the devil has all the best moves with some genuine gasp out loud moments, the occasional first night slip and trip among the supporting cast only adding to the frisson of the more daring routines.

A number best described as Daft Punk synchronised skating is another showstopper. Like Dean himself always has, Believe perfects the balance of skill and showmanship – offering enough ungarnished skating talent to please the purists but plenty of showy distraction for the casual fan.