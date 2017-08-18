This is one of those little plays that takes you by surprise. Caitlin and Sophie meet at university in 2011, and immediately bond over crisp sandwiches and too much alcohol.

Initially their ties are those of two freshers experiencing the rush of university life. When the band One Direction releases what both consider its game-changer single, Beautiful , the pair spend much of their downtime stalking Harry Styles.

Fandom may be part of growing up but it can have a darker side, and while Sophie begins to consider her future beyond university, Caitlin is trapped in a pattern of bad choices and unfulfilling relationships. Author Caitlin McEwan artfully tracks their alliance from girlish innocence to young adulthood with a canny understanding of how fragile a friendship can be.

The forensic passion with which the two bond over Harry is amusing but it also reveals the deeper dissatisfaction they have in their private lives. McEwan explores the divergent paths the pair take and in the process reveals a talent for sensitive yet economical dialogue.

Fans might be disappointed to discover this isn't really a play about Harry Styles, despite the foot-tapping soundtrack and constant references, but they may recognise part of themselves in Sophie and Caitlin.