Opera North’s fairytale season continues with the most popular of all operatic examples, Hansel and Gretel. Edward Dick’s production sets the action of the Brothers Grimm original on a contemporary English estate, with penniless parents Peter and Gertrud living in a rundown flat with an empty fridge and two hungry young mouths to feed.

Katie Bray’s boyishly boisterous Hansel and Fflur Wyn’s more mature Gretel use smartphones, but mostly play with their handheld camera, filming the games that clearly fill the long gaps between meals.

Projected onto Giles Cadle’s council house set, Ian William Galloway’s video sequences take us deep into the forest, with its creepy shades of The Blair Witch Project.

They also provide the unforgettable visuals for the lengthy Dream Pantomime sequence, in which the kids’ kindly old granny – finely delivered by Rachel J Mosley who also sings the role of the Sandman – takes them on an archetypally blissful day at the seaside, complete with fish and chips drowned in ketchup.

It sounds banal, but together with Humperdinck’s magical score, which Opera North’s orchestra plays magnificently under the perceptive baton of Christoph Altstaedt, it brings Act II to a close that goes right to the vulnerable heart of a piece about childhood and deprivation.

But there’s plenty of fun, too. The humour is often dark – as it must be in a Freudian but plausible reading of the opera in which dramatic soprano Susan Bullock plays both the kids’ stressed-out mother and the Witch whom they eventually shove into the oven. Bullock benefits from her Wagnerian vocal background and has a whale of a time.

Stephen Gadd is in fine voice as the alcoholic dad, with Amy Freston a business-like Dew Fairy. With everyone focusing keenly on text, David Pountney’s English version comes up trumps.