From the Ground Up review at Assembly Roxy, Edinburgh – ‘bold but blunt’

Written by Ontroerend Goed's Joeri Smet, directed by Warts and All Theatre's Christopher Elmer-Gorry and performed by members of the Almeida Theatre Young Company, From the Ground Up is a bold participatory experience that asks you to literally stand up for what you believe in.

Audience members are ushered into the basement of Assembly Roxy, their hands stamped with ‘yes’ and ‘no’ labels, a number stuck to their chests and a voting token hung around their necks. A 10-strong young cast, clipboards in hand, then clinically shepherd them through a series of games that question principles and personalities.

Do you dress for yourself? Do you think race is important? Do you contribute to society? There are only ever two choices: yes or no, black or white, leave or remain. Shades of grey do not exist here.

It is, first and foremost, quite good fun – the opportunity to anonymously express your opinions, to put thoughts into consequence-free deeds, to experiment with hypotheticals usually locked inside your head. Plus they hand out balloons.

As a socio-political commentary, though, it's a bit heavy-handed: a sledgehammer criticism of a system that reduces political decisions to binary choices, and insists on using labels to divide people. Wonder where that idea came from.