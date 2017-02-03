Few solo shows are as well suited to the murk and lung-fug of the Vaults as Greywing House. With its dripping brickwork and distant, ominous rumblings, the subterranean venue doubles surprisingly well as the titular guesthouse in this gently gothic hour by writer and performer Molly Beth Morossa.

It takes the form of a series of vignettes narrated by Miss Amelia, the landlady of a wind-blasted cottage perched atop some bleak spot on the English coast.

Tom Crowley’s production uses shadow puppetry, video and movement sequences to enhance a series of poetic monologues about Miss Amelia’s various unfortunate family members. Morossa is a striking performer; whether damson-lipped in a pea-green tea dress or draped in wedding lace, she has a slightly off-kilter manner, a brightness of eye and clipped demeanour, which chimes with the material.

The writing though would benefit from being both sharper and darker. It’s currently a slightly watery brew of Roald Dahl and Daphne du Maurier, with a very light dusting of Royston Vasey folk-grotesque. It’s the incidental stuff that works best – there are some particularly nice throwaway lines about the strange habits of the tenant upstairs.

While atmospheric and often visually pleasing, the production could do with more rigour in the writing and more precision in the pastiche, as well as a stronger dramaturgical hand, but Morossa is a never less than engaging host.