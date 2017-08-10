Selkies are mythological sea-dwelling creatures who shed their skins to walk on land with humans. In Tandem Theatre Company tell the story of one such creature, forced into the modern world – Una’s an architect, an avocado-eating, iPad-swiping millennial, but feels an incontestable pull back to her watery birthplace.

It’s a straightforward story of binary oppositions – the supposed ‘shallow living’ of contemporary urban existence versus the depths of nature and primal instinct. A series of underwritten scenes chart Una’s story, but her final return to the sea feels unearned dramaturgically.

It's an inevitability which renders the preceding scenes null, rather than the conclusion of a clear personal journey. The cast are guilty of over-acting, and they sometimes make the portentous, declamatory text difficult to follow.

The real star of the show is the music. Performed on the day I saw the show by Tabea Mangelsdorf on laptop, effects and duduk, and Anna Hughes on violin, it’s a rich, sparkling score, all dancing chimes, folky rhythmic drive and rumbling bass which sounds like a creaking, rusting ship at the bottom of the sea. It’s a shame that the complexity of the aural landscape isn’t reflected in the shallow pool of the play.