Gossip review at Zoo Southside, Edinburgh – ‘accomplished but ultimately disappointing’

Czech choreographer Lenka Vagnerova’s Gossip starts out with insidious confidence and appeal. A solitary dancer with a fixed grin, white blazer and sparkly belt stands holding a tray of champagne glasses in what appears to be some vaguely sinister salon backed with gold tinsel drapes.

As a droning soundscape plays, a couple join him, their movements imbued with a robotic, staccato strangeness that alludes to the inherent falseness of their social interactions. Smiles become conspiratorial giggles and withering glances as the role of outsider and subject of slander shifts between them.

There’s an extremely striking section in which a writhing woman seems to flop out of a raincoat-clad man’s trousers. She’s a glittery imp possessed of snaking suppleness and propulsive power, inveigling herself into every huddle of revellers. Popcorn (along with a roast chicken) plays an important, convincing role here. Like rumour and innuendo, it’s something casually consumed and scattered around the space to insistent crunching sounds, while individual dancers disintegrate into knotted heaps.

Unfortunately, longueurs dominate the second half – the piece sags into windbag tedium, losing much of its vicious thrill and pathos. Compelling physicality is abandoned in favour of melodramatic freeze-frames and the wordy airing of dirty laundry.