Lucy Roslyn’s new play, Goody, is set in a travelling circus during the days of the Depression when jobs were scarce, and people craved sensation and entertainment. The two-hander explores the tender and complex relationship between Francis and his performing chimpanzee, Goody.

Roslyn plays the chimp, perched on her toes with her arms swinging. Her costume consists of black trousers, t-shirt and a cap. She uses gesture, movement and facial expression to convey her chimp-ness. It’s a performance clearly drawn from observation and it’s rich in detail. Her physicality is intricate and her chimp-isms eloquent.

As she lopes around the stage, she conveys the intimacy and intensity of Goody’s relationship with her trainer and owner Francis. His affection for his charge comes through in Jesse Rutherford’s gentle performance and the tenderness of their rapport with one another.

There’s an overhanging melancholy to what is in essence a kind of tragic love story. Jamie Firth’s production is poignant, low key and clearly well-researched. Roslyn spends the first half of the play grunting and making chimp sounds, but as the audience starts to see her through the lens of her relationship with Francis, she finds her voice. Distinctive as it is, the telling of the story feels slow-paced and in need of greater shaping.