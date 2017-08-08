Gazing at a Distant Star at Assembly George Square, Edinburgh – ‘stilted and lacklustre’

A good-hearted but fairly by-numbers drama from writer Sian Rowland, Gazing at a Distant Star largely takes the shape of interlocking monologues from three apparently unconnected strangers, who share more loss and lost-ness than we initially realise.

Rowland has an ear for natural dialogue, but moments where her characters blend this with a more stylised poeticism sound strange and can be jarring.

Meanwhile, a wending script tries to take in so many important topics – single parenthood, fundamentalism, coercive control, insecure work, alcoholism – that it struggles to find space to dig down meaningfully into any one thing.

James Haddrell's direction does not help lift the hour's slightly stilted air, with the cast at times seeming uncertain, and certain sections feeling repetitive. This isn't helped by the blocky, slightly heavy-handed lighting design from Lizzy Gunby, underlining the script's piecemeal nature.

Despite a likeable performance from Serin Ibrahim as Anna, a young woman running to escape the loss of her sister, and a writer with plenty to say, Gazing at a Distant Star doesn't ever find its feet. Its heart is in the right place, but it makes for a lacklustre, drawn-out hour.