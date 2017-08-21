The Friday Night Effect review at Assembly George Square Studios, Edinburgh – ‘its flexibility leaves it feeling forced’

Following a group of friends wrestling with dysfunctional relationships and inner demons, The Friday Night Effect is part miserable soap opera, part game show. Interactive to a point, the production asks its audience to dictate which path the story takes, with host Holly Rigby periodically freezing the action to pose moral quandaries. Should the characters report a sexually aggressive bouncer? Should bipolar, domestically abused Collette get drunk during a manic episode?

The script, from Hildegard Ryan and Eva O’Connor – whose lyrical character study My Name Is Saoirse toured in 2016 – is undoubtedly ambitious and unafraid to delve into dark territory. However, its very flexibility leaves it feeling forced, with the audience’s choices having seemingly little effect on the outcome.

As director, Ryan handles the play’s fragmented structure confidently, intercutting between short scenes, flashbacks and debates with minimal fuss. Using virtually nothing in the way of set or props, the show feels streamlined, the staging uncluttered.

Among the committed cast, Mary O’Loan stands out as sex worker Sive, her tough and practical exterior concealing a wealth of kindness and fragility. As events spin out of control, it is Sive who articulates the play’s message that good intentions can count for nothing.