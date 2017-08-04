Foreign Radical review at Summerhall, Edinburgh – ‘ambitious but muddled’

Caught somewhere between a tribunal play and an interactive theatre game, Foreign Radical is ambitious in both scope and scale. But, it’s that ambition, butting up against fringe practicalities and conceptual uncertainty, that ultimately sees it collapse under its own weight.

Part of Summerhall’s laudable Canada Hub, the show is the product of theatremaker Tim Carlson and his company Theatre Conspiracy. A network of curtained chambers are the playground for a series of political parlour games, where an audience of 30 reveal their susceptibility to cyber-surveillance, social paranoia and racial profiling, as they make a vital decision about a man accused of extremist sympathies.

Tied together by a game but slightly grating game-show host, it’s an asymmetrical experience for the participants, as they’re broken into groups, led this way and that and then battered with unclear information and wonky tech. There’s food for thought, but the choices we’re eventually led to make are hardly contentious within a liberal, international arts festival.

Too long, too diffuse and really just far too safe, any radicalism of either form or content is muffled by fuzzy thinking, muddled dramaturgy and just the raw slog of moving through this insubstantial moral maze.