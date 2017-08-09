Paco Pena’s Flamencura review at Sadler’s Wells, London – ‘outstanding’

It began as a concept: a flamenco show in search of duende - the elusive, transcendent connection between dancer, musician and spectator. Assisted by a design so simple it barely exists – a bare stage with a line of chairs - it is intimidatingly austere.

But as the music begins, Paco Pena rolling out spiky phrases from his guitar while the two singers wail their hearts out before the three dancers snap into their opening sequence like a triple threat, it is evident that this is far from an arid, academic exercise.

As the lighting changes from warm ochre to cerulean blue, the company moves swiftly through soleas and ensembles that offer flamenco in its most distilled form. The fricative clatter of Yolanda Osuna's castanets echo the rapid stamp of her heels as she absorbs the shock and lets it ride up her body into her arms and hands. Charo Espino's curving, serpentine solo is conspicuously different - a hip-switching, shoulder-twitching and jazz-inflected dance that is flirtatious and playful.

Then comes the dark stuff: Angel Munoz alone with a chair suggesting loss, grief and absence as a spectral figure appears behind him. Then, an ensemble piece of martial synchronicity bridges the gap between the origins of flamenco African-American blues and gospel. Osuna's solo with a shawl resembles a fallen angel dancing with her decommissioned wings. For his final solo, Munoz is set on full auto as his blurred heels leave smoke trails across the stage.

Artfully rendered, deceptively relaxed and stripped of all unnecessary embellishments, this is an outstanding show.