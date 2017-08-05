Part science lecture, part interwoven monologue drama, part cheery, chirpy sing-a-long, Joe Sellman-Leava and Michael Woodman's three-handed Fix – one of three Worklight Theatre shows at the Fringe – takes an earnest stab at tackling behavioural addiction.

Three adept performers – Fiona Whitelaw, Rianna Dearden and Finlay Cormack – slide between themselves and their interview-informed characters: a new dad with a gambling problem, a middle-aged woman with a sex-obsessed husband, and an uneasy psychologist addicted to her job.

Katharina Reinthaller's production embraces the same rough-and-ready aesthetic and approach that worked with Worklight's 2015 hit show Labels – a bare stage, direct audience address, performers slipping rapidly in and out of character. But where Labels managed to work its disparate elements into a powerful, thought-provoking whole, Fix doesn't.

Its science lectures feel, well, like science lectures. Its songs – performed nicely enough on two acoustic guitars and a few cajons – feel out of place and childish. And its interleaved monologues, although individually compelling, suffer from constant interruption. It's all a bit stop-start, a bit disjointed, a bit under-developed. Get your fix elsewhere. At the returning Labels, perhaps.