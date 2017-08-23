Five Encounters on a Site Called Craigslist review at Zoo, Edinburgh – ‘satisfying experiment in self-disclosure’

Spinning out true accounts of anonymous sex into a broader meditation on intimacy, Five Encounters on a Site Called Craigslist is an unpolished but engaging attempt by creator Sam Ward to convey the ongoing confusion of coming to terms with his sexuality.

Relying heavily on audience interaction, his one-man show plays out as a sequence of conversations, games and gimmicks. Voices are recorded and replayed, secrets are shared and a great deal of grapes are eaten.

Throughout it, Ward bluntly discusses his hook ups and unresolved hang ups. Poised between embarrassment and exhibitionism, he is visibly vulnerable and often painfully earnest, but strives to create a mood that is at once cosy and mildly uncomfortable.

Utilising a minimum of props and visual aids, the production has a playful, ultra low-fi aesthetic that fits its intentionally fragmented feel. While this laid back, scattershot approach sometimes verges on complete incoherence, there is an underlying structure here.

Ward talks at some length about the work of psychologists Arthur and Elaine Aron, building whole sections of the performance around the 36 questions they devised as a systematic method of creating closeness. He scrupulously seeks his volunteers’ consent at every stage. He repeatedly thanks us for indulging him.

By the end, the space is littered with burst balloons, scattered rose petals and scraps of paper scrawled with unspoken confessions. Though a tighter focus might invest this occasionally chaotic production with a deeper resonance, Ward certainly succeeds in forging a connection with his audience.