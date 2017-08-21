Fag/Stag review at Underbelly Cowgate, Edinburgh – ‘refreshingly unsentimental’

Two men, one straight, one gay, sit atop stools and tell different sides of the same story. They're both Aussies, mates who are wingman for each other, crash at each other's houses and play Donkey Kong until the small hours. Jimmy has just broken up with his long-term boyfriend. Corgan is reeling from the news that his ex is getting married to someone else.

Written and performed by Jeffrey Jay Fowler and Chris Isaacs, two members of Perth-based theatre-making collective the Last Great Hunt, Fag/Stag follows Corgan and Jimmy as they struggle to keep their heads above water, tumbling between Grindr dates, night clubs and 8-bit Nintendo sessions. Anxieties about ageing, identity, sexuality and loneliness weigh heavily – unaddressed – in the air.

There's an amenable lack of sentimentality about both writer-performers. Both relate their stories compellingly with downbeat naturalism and unassuming frankness, both find a casual, understated humour in their characters and exude a palpable humanity throughout.

But what makes Fag/Stag most refreshing is the central relationship it effectively explores: an entirely desexualised friendship between a gay man and a straight man. It's what lends the show its easy accessibility, and what plants a broad smile on your face during Fag/Stag's heartwarming final moments.