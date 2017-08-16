Pierrot the clown’s chalky face gazes out from gauzy fabric drapery. In the experimental puppet show Evocation, inspired by work of Symbolist poet Albert Giraud, Pierrot isn’t simply the naif in a frilly collar and big trousers well-known in popular culture.

He’s also a protean outsider, a lunar being, a transgressive rogue who eclipses his Commedia origins to become catnip to fin-de-siecle artists and an emblematic scourge of the establishment. Schoenberg famously got in on the act, setting Giraud’s poems to music.

Despite this fascinating source material, Evocation proves a faintly ludicrous exercise in literary puppeteering. Audrey L’Ebrellec is Marie-Anne, a spirited young woman in a cream gown manipulating a puppet theatre amid squelchy soundscapes and much gormless giggling. L’Ebrellec recites Giraud’s verse in English, but as the role calls for ever-increasing levels of histrionics the words become incoherent.

Despite the decrees of her war-hungry, authoritarian father – a puppet who keeps whacking her round the head – Marie-Anne is enamoured with Pierrot to the point of shoving him up her skirt, an act which results in orgasmic shrieks and a trip to the confessional. A hammy birth scene amid projections of trench warfare inevitably yields a limp, broken Pierrot and a po-faced denouement.