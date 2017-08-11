After a well-meaning but misguided fairy gives Ella the 'gift' of obedience at birth, and she grows up unable to disobey any direct instruction. This gentle children's play, adapted by Stephanie Neuerburg (who also stars as Ella) from Gail Carson Levine's book of the same name, is a warm but not especially exciting meditation on the importance of being able to make your own choices as a young woman.

It's a good take-home message for their early morning family audience, but it's hard to shake the feeling that stories for children have come on leaps and bounds in the 20 years since the book was written, with films like Moana and Frozen moving away from traditional 'romantic' narratives.

Though Harold Addo is winningly charming as Ella's love interest, Prince, the focus on getting married as the best way to live happily ever after feels slightly outdated.

The cast give it lots of welly, and Neuerburg makes a likeable, sympathetic Ella, but the reported, past tense style of her adaptation makes the huge amount of plot they all have to get through feel heavy, and the kids are fidgeting in the aisles by about two thirds through.