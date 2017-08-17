When Joanne Ryan reached 35, she started to seriously consider when and if she would have children. After all, this is the age when your fertility is supposed to drop off a cliff. The clock starts ticking, or at least that is the message the media feeds us. Having recently lost the father with whom she only became close late in his life, Ryan begins a process of self-questioning. She goes to a fertility clinic and a fortune-teller, but in the end she realises this is a decision she has to make for herself.

Using a mixture of Monty Python-style animation and – very funny – recorded interjections from her mother, Ryan pits all the things she would have to give up, and the financial and environmental cost of bringing a child into the world, against the unconditional love that comes with creating a new human being. She imagines the child she might have, the person she might make.

Ryan is Irish and there’s an undercurrent of anger to Eggsistentialism about the control the Irish government still maintain over women’s bodies – her mother, a single parent, had to come to the UK in order to have her.

Ryan is a charismatic and charming performer and the things she is wrangling with will be familiar to many women, but her show is somewhat meandering in structure and by making it so personal, the piece loses some of its potential edge. Her own situation – in a strong relationship – doesn’t make her decision any easier, but it gives her a cushion and a safety net that she doesn’t fully acknowledge.