Eaten review at Summerhall, Edinburgh – ‘cleverly transgressive piece about what we eat’

Daringly inventive, Mamoru Iriguchi's Eaten gets right inside the issue of food and what goes into our tummies, in a show for over-6s.

Iriguchi, dressed in a big fluffy lion costume, plays Lionel McLion, a large, sleepy lion. Sleepy, because inside his stomach is the human he has just eaten. Cleverly flipping back the head, there is Mamoru, eaten whole, still alive but being gently digested into oblivion.

Introduced by Suzi Cunningham - who is soon pulled out of her narrator role and into the story - Iriguchi dares to go down the colon and come out the other end - as Doctor Poo. He gets willing participants out of the audience to ask him questions about everything poo-related.

There might be concerns about Iriguchi's literal interpretation of "you are what you eat", and it is certainly a marmite show, but the inventiveness and revelling in things scatological, without resorting to the snigger factor, shows a willingness to take risks that pays off. The relationship between food, death and life might be vital, but is often a taboo subject. This a peculiarly transgressive piece that will please those of any age who appreciate the truly bizarre.