New cast members, new routines. Following last year’s successful Edinburgh run, Australian circus company Casus has mixed things up a bit with its show Driftwood.

There’s an exciting, unpolished edge to certain sections – hoola hoops occasionally go awry, the performers strain to find their balance or wobble under the weight of others, inducing a buttock-clenching, heart-in-mouth sort of tension in the spectator.

But this also a show of great technical accomplishment – there are moments where you struggle to comprehend how such feats are possible without rubber joint implants or endocrine-system adjustments.

In the aerial hoop, Shannon Vitali effortlessly contorts into pretzel-like knots, or dangles casually by an elbow. Like a solemn upside-down budgie, David Trappes maintains an extraordinary head balance on the trapeze while the remaining four clamber atop each other to swing him back and forth. Jon Bonaventura is a supple, sinuous wonder on the rope.

Quiet, gentle moments lend the show a peculiar charm. There are little lifts, smiles and touches – tiny connections between people that seem to matter just as much as the spectacular risk and mutual support inherent in the big splashy routines. A red lampshade sometimes descends, under which performers gingerly explore the pool of light with their wrists, toes, rumps.

Pleasingly, Driftwood probes our expectations about gender, daintiness and who does the heavy lifting. Featherweight Bonaventura is propelled skywards; the assembled cast cling to Sarah McDougall’s sturdily upright body like limpets – humorous, dumbfounding moments in a show that contains many.